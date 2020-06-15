WV church COVID-19 cases rise to 28

The number of positive coronavirus test results stemming from an outbreak at the Gray Stone Baptist Church has risen to 28, according to the Greenbrier County Health Department.

Most patients are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms, while some are asymptomatic. One patient is hospitalized.

The church and Greenbrier County Health Department have tried to reach everyone from the church, but have not been successful due to lack of, or incorrect phone numbers. The Greenbrier Health Department encourages members of the church community to get tested by reaching out to them or the health department.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.