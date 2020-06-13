WV church has 17 people test positive for COVID-19

The National Guard is set to disinfect a West Virginia church following a COVID-19 outbreak that left 17 people so far with the virus.

According to the Greenbrier County Health Department, Gray Stone Baptist Church (515 Rocky Hill Rd., Ronceverte, WV) still has tests pending. All church events are suspended.

Church leadership is collaborating with the health department to follow up on potential contacts and ensure tests are completed.

