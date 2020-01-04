Wade's Super Market in Christiansburg to close Sunday

A business with a long history in the New River Valley is shutting down.

Wade's Super Market will close for the last time Sunday. Owner Greg Wade confirmed the news with a social media post Saturday afternoon.

"Competitors have come and gone but today we are the one leaving," Wade said in his online statement. "I am proudly wearing my Wade's shirt today and I will always be proud of this organization."

The Wade family previously operated a chain of supermarkets in the New River Valley. When the Dublin location closed in 2018, WDBJ7's Anthony Romano reported that the locally-owned chain was also fearing the future closing of its Christiansburg store. Wade told WDBJ7 it is due to competition from the larger companies in the area that Wade's Super Market will close its doors.

According to Wade's social media post, the family business employed thousands of people during its 69-year history. "The family's name is on the building, but the customers and employees are what made it," Greg Wade told WDBJ7.

In a Facebook post, Wade thanked those who worked for, shopped at, or sold to his store for their many years of support.

