Wall Street Tavern to close permanently because of coronavirus hit, according to owner

A popular downtown Roanoke bar and restaurant is closing its doors permanently due to the business effects of the coronavirus, according to owner Catherine Justice.

Wall Street Tavern, located within the City Market Building, was established in 2015.

In a response to WDBJ7's request for comment, Justice points to "An unfortunate, unavoidable situation due to COVID-19" as why the location is ceasing its operations.

"So unbelievably grateful for the years of patronage in Roanoke," she added.

WDBJ7 received a statement from the Executive Director of the Market Building Foundation regarding its tenant's closing. "The Market Building Foundation is saddened to hear about the closure of Wall Street Tavern. Like many small businesses across this country, our tenants are suffering during the pandemic and shutdown. We wish the owners of Wall Street Tavern the best as we look forward to a time when we can all get back to dining with friends at our favorite restaurants," said Elliot Broyles.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.