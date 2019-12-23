Wallet, believed to belong to missing man, found Sunday

A wallet believed to belong to a man missing since last spring was found Sunday in the Panther Falls area.

That's where a father and daughter were when they found the wallet. The Buena Vista Police Department believes it's Chad Hunter Austin's wallet, because it has the names of identifiable contacts inside.

Police say the condition of the wallet suggests it was placed there recently. They ask anyone with information about the wallet, or who placed it there, to contact the BVPD at (540) 261-6171.

Meanwhile, Austin's family has upped the reward in this case to $4,000 thanks to someone's contribution of $2,000. The reward is for any information that leads to Chad's whereabouts. If you'd like to contribute, you can do that through Carter Bank and Trust.

