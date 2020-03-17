Walmart outlines changes to pickup and delivery procedures amid coronavirus risk

Walmart has enacted a few new policies to help everyone combat the coronavirus risk both in, and out, of their stores.

According to a release, the company will support any employee affected by the virus with paid leave. Associates in each store will specifically be designated to pay special attention to sanitizing high traffic touch areas.

Walmart traditional stores and Neighborhood Markets will begin reduced hours beginning March 15 to help employees stock and sanitize stores. Pickup and delivery hours will also be shortened. Visit Walmart's Store Finder for a specific location's plans.

Employees now may sign for your pickup if you would rather not touch the Walmart electronic keypad. If you are having a Walmart delivery, your goods will be loaded from the store while the driver stays in their car and another associate packs the vehicle.

Deliveries to homes can be no-contact. You may now authorize drivers to leave your order at your door and not have to mark the driver's phone for accepting the delivery.

Walmart will be limiting the number of paper goods and cleaning supplies each customer can order to be able to share the supply with as many other customers as the company can. When items are sold out from stores, the company website will temporarily remove them to show an accurate display of what is available.

Advance orders can now be placed two days ahead of time. This will allow quicker delivery of these high-demand items. Walmart says customers should continue checking back with them if your local store appears to not have available time slots. They are being added every morning.

Walmart asks you be mindful that you may experience some delay during pickup and delivery orders. They say they will keep communicating with customers over email, text message, their website and the mobile app to alert them of potential delays or higher wait times. Walmart recommends that you use their mobile app to check-in before arriving at the store and enter your parking spot number when you are there.

