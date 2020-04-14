Walmart reserves curbside pickup hour for those most at-risk

Walmart announced Tuesday it will launch a pickup hour for people most at risk for COVID-19.

Customers over the age of 60, first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone deemed high-risk by the CDC will be able to use pickup from 7 to 8 a.m. at select locations.

Pickup will be contact-free. Customers can open their trunk and employees will load their groceries for them. These employees will also follow enhanced distancing and sanitation procedures to prevent spread of coronavirus.

“Now more than ever, families are relying on our pickup service to help get quality, fresh groceries to their homes as safely as possible,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president, Customer Product. “These are extraordinary times, and we are constantly looking for ways we can help deliver that same peace of mind to all our customers, particularly those who are most at-risk.”

Customers can place their grocery orders through walmart.com/grocery or through the Walmart app. A prompt will allow those who qualify to opt in to the at-risk only pickup hour.

A detailed guide for how to place an order for curbside pickup can be found here.

Limitations similar to those in store will still apply for certain high-demand items, such as cleaning supplies and paper goods. For additional information, click here.

