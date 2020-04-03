Walmart will limit customer entry beginning Saturday

Beginning Saturday, Walmart will limit the number of customers allowed in a store at the same time. Stores will allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity.

This is to maintain social distancing and public health during the coronavirus pandemic.

To manage this restriction, according to a company release, the employees at each store will mark a queue at a single-entry door (in most cases the Grocery entrance) and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one-by-one and counted. Associates and signs will remind customers of the importance of social distancing while they’re waiting to enter a store – especially before it opens in the morning.

Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a “1-out-1-in” basis.

Walmart will also institute one-way movement through its aisles next week in many stores, using floor markers and direction from employees. According to a release, this is expected to help more customers avoid coming into close contact with others as they shop.

The stores will continue to put signs inside its stores to remind customers of the need to maintain social distancing – especially in lines. And once customers check out, they will be directed to exit through a different door than they entered, designed to help lessen the instances of people closely passing each other.

As the COVID-19 situation continues to develop, our leaders and operations teams will continue to listen to advice from medical experts, associates and customers, and consider how we can best serve people while helping slow the spread of the virus. The health and safety of our associates and customers is what matters the most.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.