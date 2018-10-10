Advertisement

Want one of Colonel Sander’s trademark white suits? Some of his personal items are up for auction.

(WYMT)
Published: Oct. 10, 2018 at 10:24 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Some of Colonel Harland Sanders’ personal items are set to be sold to the highest bidder.

Almost 40 years after the Kentucky Fried Chicken founder’s death, some of his most iconic possessions are going up for sale.

WDRB

that Sanders’ personal driver and travel companion, Dick Miller, has decided to part with some of the mementos that Sanders had given to him during his 10 year employment.

For 10 years Miller drove Sanders around the country during his time as KFC’s brand ambassador, and says he rarely had a day off.

"I got married, and he gave me that day off. He said, 'I'll see you tomorrow morning,'" Miller said. "I said, 'Well, I was going on a honeymoon.' He said, 'You have the rest of your life to consummate the marriage.'"

While Sanders’ might not have given Miller many days off, he did leave him with some thoughtful keepsakes and gifts.

Miller has decided to part with one of Sanders’ trademark white suits, a watch, belt buckle and hat, according to WDRB. The items will soon go up for auction.

You can read WDRB’s full story

.

Most Read

Body found after fire that burned Roanoke homes
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Sunshine Spa Police Raid, Christiansburg
Five arrested after search warrants at Christiansburg massage parlors
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr. was found dead Wednesday.
Missing baby found dead in Ala.; father faces capital murder charges

Latest News

Best of Hometown Eats
Best of Hometown Eats
WDBJ7 Vaccine Tracker 5.14.21
Hospitalizations, new COVID case numbers down in VA Friday
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 14, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 14, 2021
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today with a mountain shower possible.
Friday, May 14, Morning FastCast
Gas Bumps Almost Back to Normal
Gas Bumps Almost Back to Normal