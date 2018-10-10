Want one of Colonel Sander’s trademark white suits? Some of his personal items are up for auction.

Some of Colonel Harland Sanders’ personal items are set to be sold to the highest bidder.

Almost 40 years after the Kentucky Fried Chicken founder’s death, some of his most iconic possessions are going up for sale.

WDRB

that Sanders' personal driver and travel companion, Dick Miller, has decided to part with some of the mementos that Sanders had given to him during his 10 year employment.

For 10 years Miller drove Sanders around the country during his time as KFC’s brand ambassador, and says he rarely had a day off.

"I got married, and he gave me that day off. He said, 'I'll see you tomorrow morning,'" Miller said. "I said, 'Well, I was going on a honeymoon.' He said, 'You have the rest of your life to consummate the marriage.'"

While Sanders’ might not have given Miller many days off, he did leave him with some thoughtful keepsakes and gifts.

Miller has decided to part with one of Sanders’ trademark white suits, a watch, belt buckle and hat, according to WDRB. The items will soon go up for auction.

