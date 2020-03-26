Wanted Lynchburg man facing several more charges following capture

A wanted Lynchburg man is facing several charges after being located by the Lynchburg Police Department.

32-year-old Sergio Sihlangu was wanted for contempt of court for failure to appear. An officer found him Wednesday just before 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Federal Street and took him into custody.

After being detained, officers found a concealed handgun, crack, cocaine and items “consistent with drug distribution,” according to the LPD.

Sihlangu is charged with the following:



Two counts of possession of controlled substance

Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm while in possession with intent to distribute schedule I or II drugs

Two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I or II drugs

Carrying a concealed weapon

The investigation is ongoing.

