Wanted Roanoke man dies after police chase in Southampton County

The suspect from Tuesday’s police chase in Drewryville has been identified as a Roanoke man.

Keshon Reynolds, 20, was pronounced dead at a hospital in Richmond Tuesday afternoon. The Richmond Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy.

The Southampton County Sheriff's Office said after a short pursuit that led to a crash, deputies saw Reynolds had obvious and significant head trauma and was unresponsive. Deputies believed the trauma was consistent with having been shot, and was not from the crash.

The shooting is under investigation, and the sheriff's office said deputies fired no shots during the incident.

The incident began Tuesday shortly before 9 a.m., when a deputy stopped a driver for a traffic violation on Route 58 in Drewryville. The deputy determined the driver, Reynolds, the only person in the vehicle, was wanted out of Roanoke for a shooting into an occupied dwelling, and was considered armed and dangerous.

When deputies approached the vehicle to have Reynolds step out, he drove off about a mile before driving through the median, crossing over both eastbound lanes and into the woods.

A search of the vehicle revealed a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine and a 9mm shell casing that matched the ammunition in the pistol.

The sheriff's office said no deputies were hurt, and a preliminary administrative review of the incident indicates the deputies involved acted appropriately and followed Sheriff’s Office protocol in reference to the stop, the information that Reynolds was wanted, the pursuit, and the crash.

