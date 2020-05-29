Warm Hearth Village gives update on COVID-19

Warm Hearth Village announced Friday that two rehab patients who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have now tested negative.

On May 27, the center made the notification that two patients at the Kroontje Health Care Center had tested positive through the Virginia Department of Health.

At that time, the center’s medical director suggested re-testing the individuals for a number of reasons, including the fact that they had tested negative at a hospital and were showing no signs or symptoms.

The follow-up tests for both patients came back negative. Neither of them is showing symptoms, but they have been isolated since their admission from a hospital.

Samples for retesting were sent to LabCorp through LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, as well as the VDH. Negative results came back from both labs on May 28.

The center says they are currently conducting widespread baseline testing of staff and residents in the Kroontje Health Care Center.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.