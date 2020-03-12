Warm Hearth Village updates policies amidst coronavirus threat

The largest retirement community in the New River Valley has just updated its policies and procedures to protect its residents.

At Warm Hearth Village, all visitors must now undergo screening if they want to visit a loved one. This can range from taking a temperature, to looking for flu-like symptoms.

Employees and volunteers have to follow suit, and let the facility know if they have traveled to a high-impact area.

“If coronavirus comes to our region we will be impacted, but we want to do everything we can to make that impact as slight as possible,” said the vice president of health and wellness Heather Gearhart.

About 600 people live at Warm Hearth.

Visitors must stop by the front desk to be screened.

