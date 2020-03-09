Warm temperatures continue as wet weather returns

If you had any doubt that spring was finally here, this week should provide some hope. Highs will warm into the 60s and possibly 70s for some with lows staying above freezing. However, a number of systems will also provide chances of showers throughout the week.

MONDAY & TUESDAY

Mostly sunny conditions early Monday, but more clouds move in late in the day. Highs look to reach the 60s and possibly a few 70s. Showers arrive early Tuesday morning and we will likely see waves of showers through the day. Highs on Tuesday in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Another system will bring clouds and rain chances late in the day on Wednesday with showers moving out early Thursday morning. We don't anticipate any flooding issues even with the multi-day event. Amounts should generally be an inch or less for most locations.

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy conditions continue with another chance at a few showers. Our high will climb into the upper 60s to near 70.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

We'll continue to see more clouds than sunshine with about a 40% chance of showers each day as temperatures cool down. Highs over the weekend will only climb into the mid 50s.

