Warm today followed by a cooler weekend ahead

FRIDAY

Showers early followed by a gusty wind. We may see a few sunny breaks, but more clouds than anything else. Our highs will climb into the upper 60s to near 70.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

We'll continue to see more clouds than sunshine with about a 30-40% chance of showers each day as temperatures cool down. Highs over the weekend will only climb into the mid 50s Saturday and upper 40s Sunday. We don't anticipate any flooding issues even with the multi-day event. Amounts should generally be an 0.75" or less for most locations.

MONDAY & TUESDAY

We'll continue with the trend of a few showers each day with highs in the 50s on Monday and back into the 60s by Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

We finally might see a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs climb into the mid 60s.

