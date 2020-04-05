Warm, unsettled weather for much of the week ahead

TONIGHT

Skies will gradually become mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will be more mild than recent nights with lows only in the mid 40s to low 50s.

MONDAY

Another mild day with partly cloudy skies. A weak wave of energy brings a chance of scattered afternoon scattered showers and possibly a storm or two. Highs warm into the 60s and 70s area-wide.

TUESDAY

This daily rain pattern will continue on Tuesday. This time a stronger front will sweep through bringing a better chance of more widely scattered showers and a few storms. Severe weather is unlikely, but a strong storm can't be ruled out. Highs again in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY

A brief break from the rain chances Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and likely the warmest temperatures of the week. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s.

THURSDAY

Our next strong cold front will bring some changes to the forecast for the rest of the week. The front will allow for a few showers, but also bring breezy and cooler winds into Friday. Temperatures still should warm into the 60s and 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK

After the front moves through Thursday, temperatures will be cooler into the weekend with highs back in the 50s and 60s and lows even in the 30s. Another disturbance could bring rain by the weekend.

