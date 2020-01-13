Warm weather continues with a few passing showers

Our mild weather pattern is sticking around a little while longer. The front that brought storms last night has stalled to our south and will meander throughout the week.

MONDAY

Clouds will continue to increase Monday, especially to the south closer to the frontal boundary. A few showers may develop, especially toward the Southside. Highs will range from the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

The front will be nudged northward Monday night bringing better rain chances overnight into Tuesday. Even a few rumbles of thunder will be possible south of 460. Rain chances will back off some Thursday, but the mild weather continues with highs in the 50s and 60s.

THE WEEKEND

Much cooler, and some might argue colder, air arrives Sunday. It's part of a pattern shift that brings much more winter-like weather to the region for the second half of the month.

Some computer models are hinting at the possibility of a little snow early next Saturday, but other models are showing just rain. We'll have to monitor this for any potential it may bring us. It's still many days away.

