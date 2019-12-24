Warm weather today with some patchy freezing fog early Christmas morning

CHRISTMAS EVE(Tuesday)

We'll end up with a good amount of sunshine Christmas Eve day. Our high temperatures warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

CHRISTMAS DAY(WEDNESDAY)

We start off with some areas of fog and even freezing fog in isolated pockets. Once the fog lifts we'll get some sunshine early followed by more clouds in the afternoon. Highs on Christmas will once again be on the warm side climbing into the upper 50s.

THE REST OF CHRISTMAS WEEK

Clouds build back into the area as we head toward Thursday and Friday. We should remain dry, though, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

THE WEEKEND

A cold front will approach the region, bringing our next chance of scattered showers to the area Sunday. We'll find cooler air for the final days of 2019.

