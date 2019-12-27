Warm weekend ahead with showers likely Sunday

Watch out for patchy dense fog this morning.

FRIDAY

Clouds will continue to increase on Friday with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Despite the additional clouds, highs will still warm into the upper 50s to low 60s.

THIS WEEKEND

Some sunshine will return Saturday allowing highs back into the low 60s. A cold front will approach the region by Saturday night bringing our next chance of scattered showers to the area Sunday into early Monday. The best chance of rain looks to be late Sunday into Sunday night.

MONDAY & TUESDAY

We could still see a few showers early Monday, but the clouds exit the area Monday afternoon. Once the cold front moves east of the area more sunshine builds back into the region. Highs both days will be in the 40s and 50s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Partly sunny Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. We increase our chances for showers later Thursday under mostly cloudy skies and a high around 50.

