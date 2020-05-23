Warm weekend with afternoon storm chances

THIS EVENING

An isolated storm can not be ruled out through this evening, mostly for areas south of 460. Others will see partly to mostly cloudy skies heading into the night and mild conditions. Lows fall into the upper 50s to low 60s. Areas of fog are possible.

SUNDAY

As high pressure builds to our east, a backdoor cold front will push into our area and settle likely along the Blue Ridge. This frontal boundary looks likely to interact with the warm, unstable air prompting scattered afternoon showers and storms. Heavy rain will be possible along with strong winds. Highs return to the upper 70s to low 80s under mostly cloudy skies otherwise.

If you plan on heading out to the lake or on the rivers, please be smart. Some creeks and river levels will remain in a flood stage into Sunday. In addition, have our app ready to alert you if a storm approaches.

MEMORIAL DAY & TUESDAY

A more settled weather pattern is expected Memorial day through the early portion of next week. Although clouds will be fairly prevalent through this period. Rain chances will be limited to an isolated afternoon/evening shower or storm. Better rain chances are expected into the mountains. Highs warm into the mid to upper 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK

Another system looks to push a front though the region late Thursday into Friday bringing better chances of rain and storms. Highs in the 70s and 80s

