Warmer Sunday with storm chances late

Quiet weather is set to continue tonight through much of Sunday ahead of our next cold front that will bring a return of storms by the evening.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and mild overnight. Winds will be light out of the southwest. Lows fall into the 50s for most.

SUNDAY

For much of the day we will see mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures climb into the 70s and 80s.

A front will prompt the development of showers and storms across West Virginia by late in the afternoon. These storms will track southeast over the Appalachian mountains and into our area. A few storms could be strong to severe with large hail and strong winds the main risks—though localized flooding could be an issue given recent rain. Heavy rain is likely, but it doesn't look to impact the entire region. The best chance of rain will be across the 81 corridor and to the northwest.

MONDAY

Another mostly sunny day with afternoon highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY

More clouds roll in with a better chance for showers across the region as a front moves in. Highs on Tuesday will be a little cooler in the 50s thanks to the clouds and rain.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy to start with a chance for morning showers and another chance of showers in the afternoon. Skies remain mostly cloudy. Highs hold in the 60s for most.

