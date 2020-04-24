Warmer weather moves in today followed by weekend showers

Watch out for areas pf patchy dense fog this morning. Give yourself a little extra time out on the roadways.

FRIDAY

Any leftover showers will be shoved out of the area as a cold front moves through early Friday morning. Skies will clear behind the front as drier air moves in. We also turn Blustery during the afternoon, especially in the mountains. Highs warm to the upper 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY

There will be a brief break in the active weather pattern early Saturday morning, so if you need to get anything done outdoors, complete it before lunchtime. Another storm and trailing front will bring showers and isolated storms into the area starting Saturday afternoon and lingering into early Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southeastern part of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe storms Saturday afternoon and evening.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Showers likely and a few thunderstorms are even possible. Gusty winds will increase behind the front.

SUNDAY

A few lingering showers can't be ruled out early Sunday in the mountains but should taper off early. Skies turn partly cloudy and the winds increase drastically behind the system. Gusts may top 20-30mph at times. Afternoon highs reach the upper 50s in the mountains to low 60s elsewhere.

MONDAY & TUESDAY

We'll see a return of sunshine as temperatures remain a bit cooler than average (70°) with afternoon highs in the low 60s Monday and near 70 by Tuesday.

Another chance of showers will enter the picture by the middle of next week.

