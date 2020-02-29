Warmer weather returns, then a rainy week ahead

The snow has come to an end, but the cold air remains through the night until a warm-up arrives Sunday.

TONIGHT

Under clear skies, temperatures will dive below freezing all across our region. In areas that saw snow, mainly into the mountains, black ice may be possible into early Sunday morning. Elsewhere, expect a quiet night with winds calming down some and lows in the low to mid 20s for most.

SUNDAY

We look to start clear and cold, but high pressure build in and temperatures will warm up in the afternoon. Clouds may increase into the afternoon. Highs look to be in the 40s and 50s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny with more clouds in the afternoon. Another system develops to the west and scattered showers are possible later in the day. Our highs climb into the upper 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy conditions with a better chance of rain making its way back into the region. We warm into the mid 60s by the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

We remain unsettled with rain likely on Wednesday and tapering off overnight. Highs remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s both days.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.