Warner pushes for expanded health care coverage

Senator Mark Warner says Congress should expand access to health insurance coverage in future coronavirus legislation.

More than 35 other Democrats in the Senate, including Tim Kaine, joined Warner in a letter to congressional leaders.

They're calling for funding to strengthen Medicaid, a special enrollment period for the public health insurance marketplace and premium assistance for those who've been laid off, and want to continue their coverage.

"Even before coronavirus, we had 27 million Americans without health insurance," Warner said during a telephone conference call with reporters Friday afternoon. "But as we all know, with the fallout from the virus, that number is going to grow enormously."

Half of Americans receive their health insurance through their employers, and the letter urged leaders in the House and Senate to act quickly.

