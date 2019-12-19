Warner and Kaine announce over $1.2 million in funding for conservation and sustainable agriculture

United State Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) have announced more than $1.2 million in funding to support innovation in resource conservation and agricultural practices at Virginia Tech and in the Appalachian-Blue Ridge Forests.

According to a news release from Warner's office, $1,269,461 in federal funding will come from the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). Appalachian Sustainable Development will receive $386,539 for use in a project intended to conserve endangered forest ecosystems, with small or underserved owners.

“When we talk about forest farming and pollinator-friendly grazing, we’re talking about some of the most innovative work in conservation and sustainable agriculture, and it’s happening right here in Virginia,” said the Senators. “The work Appalachian Sustainable Development is doing with forest botanicals represents an important step in growing an industry that is creating jobs while conserving our natural heritage. We’re also proud to see Virginia Tech at the forefront of creating market-based sustainable solutions to environmental challenges facing our farmers and our ecosystems.”

Forest farming allows farmers to produce and sell raw material that is traceable, unadulterated and sustainable, by cultivating under a forest canopy that promotes growth and production.

Virginia Tech will receive $882,922 from the USDA to research the integration of pollinator-friendly plant species in grazing systems. This project will evaluate the economic and ecological impact of native wildflowers into the Southeastern grazing system, according to the release.

The funding is awarded through the Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) program at USDA.

