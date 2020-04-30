Warner calls for regional reopening in town hall

Speaking from his kitchen in Alexandria Thursday afternoon, Sen. Mark Warner held a wide ranging town hall, touching on everything from the plan to reopen the economy to the Federal coronavirus response.

"I'm anxious to move towards reopening. The President has put me on his task force," said the Senator.

Warner said here in Virginia some parts of the state - like the Southwest - should be allowed to open back up sooner than others.

"I live in up in Northern Virginia, clearly in Alexandria, if we're going to reopen, we've got to do that in concert with DC and Maryland," he said.

Currently, Gov. Ralph Northam's plan calls for reopening the state all at once - from hard-hit Fairfax County, to virtually untouched Bath - after the state sees 14 days of declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Warner said he'll be sharing his views with the Governor this evening.

"There's lots of different regions in Virginia," he said." We're a giant state."

The senior Senator also criticized the Federal Government's response to the pandemic, saying the Trump administration's approach encouraged states to fight it out for coronavirus tests, and personal protective equipment.

"We cannot have state against state, healthcare system against healthcare system," he said.

As to how to keep the economy stable during this crisis, Warner said he's co-sponsoring a bill that would have the Federal Government pay the salaries of some workers making up to $90,000. The bill is also sponsored by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. The money would be available to any company that's seen revenues decline at least 20% because of the pandemic.

Warner said the goal is to "reconnect people with their workplace, which means reconnect people with their health insurance, one of the challenges we've got with 30 million unemployed now. "

Sen. Warner also said he's also closely following what happens down in Georgia, where some nonessential businesses have been allowed to reopen. The Senator says the state will be an example - either good or bad.