Warner says testing a top priority

U.S. Senator Mark Warner says expanding the availability of testing is his top priority, as the country continues to respond to the COVID-19 health crisis.

Warner is a member of a congressional task force, invited by the White House to advise the President on the health care response and economic recovery.

"I don't agree with President Trump on a lot of issues," Warner told WDBJ7 Tuesday morning, "but in a moment of crisis if the President is asking me to serve, of course I'm going to serve. My only prerequisite was to say, please Mr. President, let's make this data driven. Let's make this bipartisan. Let's make sure we listen to the health care experts."

On the issue of testing, Warner said he's been working with others to develop a website that could offer the public more information on testing access and capacity.

One encouraging note, he said, is a new round of funding that includes $25 billion for federal testing.

