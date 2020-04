WDBJ7 is working to learn more about the death of a two-year-old girl in Radford over the weekend.

Police executed another search warrant, this time for the phone of Andrew Byrd, on Wednesday.

Byrd was arrested in relation to the case, and is facing several charges connected to an incident involving the child’s mother.

Police are still awaiting results from the child’s autopsy.

