Warrants related to Michael Brown Case unsealed in Franklin County

On Wednesday morning, 57 search warrants related to the murder of Rodney Brown and the 19-day search for Michael Brown, became unsealed. The documents have been sealed since November 12, 2019.

Brown, 22, has been charged with Rodney's murder.

According to the documents, Rodney, 54, was found deceased with gunshot wounds at 241 Woodthrush Circle in Hardy, Va. on November 9, 2019. The documents go on to say that blood and shell casings were found at the house, as well as Rodney's body. Rodney was living with Michael's biological mother, Vanessa Hanson.

Brown was arrested the morning of November 27, 2019 where authorities say he was found in the attic of the house where the murder happened.

Many of the search warrants are for Michael's digital footprint. One attachment says Michael had access to 25 different phone numbers and 25 different usernames and accounts.

Dozens of electronic devices including tablets, phones, computers, thumb drives and gaming units were taken from the RV Brown had access to and left abandoned in Roanoke City, the Hardy address and a 2008 black Lincoln Town Car. All of those items are currently being held at the Franklin County Sheriff's office.

Michael is scheduled to appear in court next on March 19, in Franklin County, for a preliminary hearing.

