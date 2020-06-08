Wasena neighborhood creating communal space

Business owners in Wasena are coming together to create a new community space. It may not look like much right now, but they're hopeful it will blossom into something everyone can enjoy.

It's all starting with a lawn and some metal tables strewn about. But it's the start of something big A community spot for the Wasena area.

"This has been something that the Wasena neighborhood has been asking for for awhile," Quincy Randolph, Owner of RND Coffee, said.

Randolph came up with this idea to help create more outdoor seating during the pandemic. But it's a project he hopes will stick around.

"Just a nice communal area that can be used for gatherings for the business but also for maybe outdoor activities . . . there's so much potential for this space," Randolph said.

Step 1 for this area--the seating. Wasena Neighborhood Forum President Jim Hosch quickly jumped on board and on Friday, was able to help set up these tables rented from the city.

"Picnic tables were the first idea, how are we going to get some tables, are we going to build them, are we going to buy them, and of course, they're really hard to come by right now as a lot of restaurants are needing that additional outdoor space," Hosch said.

What's next are steps 2, 3 and 4, and they're in the works.

"We're going to continue to develop this space to make it have a more homey feel, obviously we need some shade, some planters, some signage, but hopefully we can make it a really comfortable space for anyone to enjoy," Hosch said.

All the Wasena area businesses are working together to make this space a success--a space that will further Wasena's growth.

"If you're not growing, you're failing," Randolph said.

Hosch added, "We have kind of a team mentality, we're all pulling for each other."