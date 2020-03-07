Washington, DC, gets its first coronavirus pop-up shop

The nation's capital has pop up shops for food and drink, even marijuana. And now, coronavirus prevention supplies.

As local stores sell out of face masks and hand sanitizer, Adilisha Patrom, owner of a co-working and event space next to Gallaudet University, saw an opportunity and jumped on it. Inside her storefront, she displays different face mask models and hand sanitizer bottles alongside information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Patrom says her goal isn't to get rich, rather, she says she's providing a community service and offers discounts to those in need and to senior citizens.