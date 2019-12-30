Washington Redskins president Bruce Allen "relieved of his duties"

The current president of the Washington Redskins - Bruce Allen - has apparently been fired, according to a statement from Redskins owner Dan Snyder.

On Monday, December 30, the organization posted the statement to their official website saying, "As this season concludes, Bruce Allen has been relieved of his duties as President of the Washington Redskins and is no longer with the organization."

Snyder went on to say: "Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us. As we reevaluate our team leadership, culture and process for winning football games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington D.C."

