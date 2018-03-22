Washington and Lee Sous Chef preparing for competition

Until recently, Kevin Weis was working in Washington and Lee’s dining area, putting out meals for students three times a day.

But now he’s the sous chef of the university’s catering service.

“Catering to alumni, faculty, weddings, what have you,” he explains.

The number two guy for special event food here.

“Everyone loves good food," Weis says. "So nothing’s really changed for me.”

But he’s back today to show off the moves he plans for a regional cooking competition in April.

“There are three required ingredients," according to Weis, "Which is the squid, a pound of squid, a dozen oysters, and a dozen clams.”

Squid? Do they serve squid often at W&L’s dining hall?

“Not that often," he says. "Honestly, I hadn’t broken down one like this until I started training for this competition.”

But he sure seems to know how to break down a squid now.

“So you’re going to put your fingers in here," Weis says, beheading the cephalopod with a smooth tug. "And you’re pulling out this part.”

And then, with a lot of other cooking, he produces this:

“A marbled seafood empanada," he says, plating the entree, "With a citrus saffron buerre blanc, chimichurri, and a poblano, cara cara orange, and red cabbage slaw.”

Which looks like a real winner.

“I’m feeling good,” Weis says.