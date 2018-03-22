Advertisement

Washington and Lee Sous Chef preparing for competition

(WDBJ)
By Bruce Young
Published: Mar. 22, 2018 at 7:11 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Until recently, Kevin Weis was working in Washington and Lee’s dining area, putting out meals for students three times a day.

But now he’s the sous chef of the university’s catering service.

“Catering to alumni, faculty, weddings, what have you,” he explains.

The number two guy for special event food here.

“Everyone loves good food," Weis says. "So nothing’s really changed for me.”

But he’s back today to show off the moves he plans for a regional cooking competition in April.

“There are three required ingredients," according to Weis, "Which is the squid, a pound of squid, a dozen oysters, and a dozen clams.”

Squid? Do they serve squid often at W&L’s dining hall?

“Not that often," he says. "Honestly, I hadn’t broken down one like this until I started training for this competition.”

But he sure seems to know how to break down a squid now.

“So you’re going to put your fingers in here," Weis says, beheading the cephalopod with a smooth tug. "And you’re pulling out this part.”

And then, with a lot of other cooking, he produces this:

“A marbled seafood empanada," he says, plating the entree, "With a citrus saffron buerre blanc, chimichurri, and a poblano, cara cara orange, and red cabbage slaw.”

Which looks like a real winner.

“I’m feeling good,” Weis says.

Most Read

Downtown Roanoke Flooding... 8.19.21 / Megan Nelson
Water recedes after heavy rain clogs Roanoke storm drains; drivers rescued
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
Victims in Fatal Lake Crash ID'd
Names released of victims in Rockbridge County lake crash
COVID-19
VDH reports 2 children in Central Virginia die of COVID-19
Restaurant Staffing Issues
Martinsville restaurant closes due to lack of staff as city sees 8.2% unemployment

Latest News

The Coves concert venue is half-way it's 16 concert season near Smith Mountain Lake
Coves music venue thrives despite pandemic upstart
Virginia unemployment rate drops to 4.2 percent
The UVA Rotunda
UVA: Students who didn’t meet vaccine mandate disenrolled
L. Douglas Wilder Poll indicates close race for Virginia governor
WATCH: Virginia Tech President Sands, Professor Marr host virtual conversation on COVID-19