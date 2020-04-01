Washington and Lee University professors adjust to online teaching

Normally, the campus of Washington and Lee University is full of students heading to class, but these days the campus is empty while it’s the online classrooms that are active.

“Yeah, it is definitely the case that my commute has gotten shorter, from my bedroom to my dining room table, as opposed to from my house to the classroom," Stephen Lind, a Business Communications Professor, said. "But the great things is that technology has made it so I can still meet face-to-face with my students, I can still exchange emails with them just as rapidly if not even more rapidly than I could having them drop by my office.”

Speaking through Zoom – the software he uses for class too – Lind said that online teaching wasn’t a problem for him.

“For me, the classes that I teach were just serendipitously already exploring telecommuting and the real value of being able to work from home," he explained. "It’s a big part of our industry already and an area that everyone’s having to grapple with. So a lot of my course has been able to stay pretty consistent. Other courses around campus have had to do much more radical changes as we’ve switched to the online mode.”

But that empty campus isn’t permanent. And everyone is looking hopefully forward to the fall.

“Washington and Lee is a classical environment that is typically characterized by having students across the desk from you and being able to have in person chats, formally and informally," Lind said. "We are very hopefully that September will return us to that norm.”

