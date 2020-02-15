Bernie Sanders wins Washington and Lee's 27th annual Mock Convention

UPDATE:Bernie Sanders has been announced as the predicted Democratic nomination for President following the Washington & Lee Mock Convention, according to the event's website.

ORIGINAL STORY:It's a passion for politics. For more than a century, the students at Washington and Lee work to predict our nation's presidential candidates. This is the University's 27th Mock Convention.

Washington and Lee students filled the Duchossois Tennis Center turned Mock Convention space in Lexington on Saturday.

Luke Basham is a senior at the university and is serving as the convention's Democratic Party Analyst. He says he's been excited to participate ever since he first visited campus just after the 2016 convention took place.

"They had projected Donald Trump to receive the republic nomination for president, so there was still a lot of buzz around the campus and community about what had just happened," Basham said.

Now, two years after he first started planning this convention, he's watching it all come together.

"It feels amazing, I sort of live and breathe politics," he said.

Just like junior Anna Renou, who is the convention's Political Platform Chair.

"What it is, is it's the value of working with people who are so smart and passionate that makes you want to be more passionate, that makes you want to create a world in which you want to see," Renou said.

Those values shined at the 27th annual Mock Convention. Students get 1 million dollars to organize the event themselves and nearly everyone on campus participates.

"What W and L is trying to do here is create an active and engaged citizenry who will, when they graduate school, go into the work force, go into their lives, and become passionate members of our democracy." Renou said.

As part of the convention, students brought in speakers like Cameron Kasky, the Parkland shooting survivor and gun rights activist who started March for Our Lives. Trevor Noah--the host of "The Daily Show." also spoke to students Saturday.

"What I think is amazing about what you do here is you take the step to go above and beyond," Noah said to students.

These speakers are part of what makes this convention so exciting. That and, of course, who the students are going to predict as the nominee.

"At this point, I am content because I know we've put in all the work we've could've, I know that we looked at every metric we can," Basham said.

This prediction holds a lot of weight because the university has consistently predicted the winning candidate--they've only been wrong twice since 1948.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.