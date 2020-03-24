Watch a free virtual livestream of the Northern Lights

Explore.org and Polar Bears International are offering a free livestream of the Northern Lights.

The stream will be streamed through a camera located at the Churchill Northern Studies Center in Manitoba, Canada. To view the livestream, click here.

The camera is located directly underneath the aurora oval, which, according to Explore.org, is one of the best places on Earth to watch.

According to Explore.org, the best times to see the Northern Lights are late winter and early spring from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

