Water authorities encourage businesses to flush pipes before reopening

As businesses prepare to reopen Friday, the Bedford Regional and Western Virginia Water Authorities are encouraging them to flush their internal plumbing pipes.

Many non-essential businesses have been closed since late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning water has been sitting in their pipes for nearly two months.

The water authorities say water that has been sitting unused in the internal plumbing pipes can lose its necessary chlorine disinfection, leading to bacteria growth. Therefore, water may be unsuitable for drinking, showering or other uses.

“Providing clean water to our customers is top priority for the Authority,” said Brian Key, Bedford Regional Water Authority Executive Director. “That is why it is so important for businesses to flush the water prior to their business reopening. We want to make ensure citizens are drinking the water that we treated yesterday and not water that has been sitting in their building’s pipes for a few weeks.”

To ensure businesses are receiving fresh water, they should run water through all faucets with both hot and cold water for several minutes before using. The water authorities say it is also important to clean and disinfect all water fountains and other water features prior to use.

“The Western Virginia Water Authority's mission provide safe and essential water supply to our customers is more important than ever as the communities and customers we serve are impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. We are here to provide important information and answers about your water quality, our treatment processes and the important steps you need to take to keep the water in your business or residence safe” stated Michael McEvoy, Executive Director for the Western Virginia Water Authority.

Details on how to flush lines are available here.

Additional resources from the CDC on how to open buildings after a prolonged shutdown can be found here.

