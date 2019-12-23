Water main leak closes road in NE Roanoke

UPDATE

According to the Western Virginia Water Authority, water is expected to be restored by 11 pm Monday, and Liberty Rd. NE is expected to reopen Tuesday morning.

______________________________________________________

A water main leak has closed Liberty Rd. NE between Williamson Rd. and Edison St. NE, according to Roanoke Police.

Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays in this area.

According to the Western Virginia Water Authority, they were first alerted to the break around 1:50 pm Monday afternoon. The incident is a break on a 12-inch cast-iron line that has been in use since the 1950s.

The Western Virginia Water Authority is waiting to get the approval to begin digging and repairing the break. Once they can start, they estimate it will take 6-8 hours to finish.

