Waterstone Pizza offers limited groceries amid pandemic

Waterstone Pizza now offers other items for people to get with their takeout.

They have bread, toilet paper and granola bars - among other things - available for purchase.

Many of the items range in price from 50 cents to $20.

Normally these items aren't for sale, but the restaurant wanted to help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So we just decided to do something for the community and wanted to prepare a couple different things so that if you're in the neighborhood and want to come pick something up instead of having to go all the way down to one of the other areas to the grocery store, you can just pick something up here," said Jason Arbusto, culinary director.

They're open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. They also offer curbside delivery.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.