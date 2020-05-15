Waterstone Pizza re-opens outdoor space, continues 'country store'

A bit of normalcy returned to Waterstone Pizza Friday.

Customers return to Waterstone Pizza outside Friday. WDBJ7 photo.

Folks were able to take advantage of the warm weather to dine outdoors, but with new measures in place.

"We're actually still doing sort of a to-go kind of format. We want to make sure our guests and our employees are safe," said Jason Arbusto, culinary director.

As a part of that effort, customers will grab a disposable menu when they first arrive.

They'll mark down what they want, turn that in, and then get seated. They'll also be served with to-go materials.

Arbusto says the purpose of that is to reduce touch points at the restaurant.

"We just want to make sure that at least for the first phase, we keep a little bit more distance than we normally would and to try to make it safe for everyone," said Arbusto.

Making it safe, and making it possible for people like these to enjoy what's been missing for some time.

"Just to be with friends out here is just a good feeling," said Jessica Marchand.

"I am so thankful to be out here," said Ellen Humphrey.

And on the inside, Waterstone Pizza continues what they call a "country store."

Before phase one they offered things like basic groceries in it, but has since changed its stock a bit.

"The country store is a little bit evolved since then, we've been doing a lot of take out of beer and wine, we've also added some different staples in there," said Arbusto.

But for Waterstone, getting back to business in an outdoor capacity is a big step forward.

"I think everyone's really excited to get out and to see people again, especially us," said Arbusto. "We've been doing a lot of to-go business, but actually seeing people in the restaurant, or outside, is just an exhilarating feeling."

Arbusto also says they have a pet-friendly patio for anyone who wants to bring a furry friend with them.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.