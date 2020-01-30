'We Are Bedford' fundraiser aims to support first responders following fire

An iconic feature of the old Bedford Middle School is featured prominently on new t-shirts that are being sold to support the town's first responders.

Amy Laughlin has started a fundraiser to generate money for firefighters and other emergency personnel. She's working with Acute Designs, a screenprinting business in Bedford, to create t-shirts with the words "We Are Bedford."

The t-shirt's design features the cupola that sat atop the old Bedford Middle School before last week's fire.

"These are our people. This is our town," Laughlin told WDBJ7 Thursday. "We are Bedford and these are our first responders. They rely on donations to keep the department running and we need them."

The t-shirts cost $20 each and the full amount will go to emergency workers.

Laughlin said an initial batch of 100 shirts have already been sold. She is taking orders for a second batch, which will be available within a few weeks.

