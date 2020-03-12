We ran a face-touching experiment to see how hard it is to not touch your face

Health experts have been warning people to not touch their faces in an effort to stop the coronavirus spread. So WDBJ7 went to downtown Roanoke's city market building to see-- how often do we really touch our faces? We filmed 5 individuals for 5 minutes each.

A mother and son are visiting Roanoke from Brooklyn. They gladly said yes when WDBJ7 asked to put a camera on them for 5 minutes---without telling them why.

And in those 5 minutes, we found many face-touches.

When we told them we had been recording how many times they each touched their faces, Paula Bomer said, "I'd be curious."

It was more than she thought.

"I was eating so I had a utensil in my hands and also I had a napkin because I was wiping with my face," Bomer said.

But even then, she still touched her face nearly 10 times.

And it was Christian Walter's beard that left him unable to keep his hands away.

"I'm definitely a beard twirler, when I'm sitting in class and stuff like that it's just kind of a habit, it's just a thing, I don't even think that I'm doing it when I'm doing it, you know," Walters said.

Since it's clearly tough to completely avoid touching your face, Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie, the Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control at Carilion Clinic, offered a solution.

"Despite that advice about don't touch your face, people are going to do it, I do it sometimes, so if you're keeping your hands washed all the time, guess what, you're touching your face with clean hands," he said.

But Glen Gilmer thinks if you put your mind it it, you can definitely break the touching-face habit.

He's proof--he only touched his face to cough or with a tissue in hand.

"It's just something I've trained myself for years to not do, it doesn't come naturally, but it can happen," Gilmer said.

