We remain chilly today with a few showers early

WEDNESDAY

A few lingering showers are expected on Wednesday morning. Clouds will hang tough through most of Wednesday, but as the system moves off the coast sun could peek through in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Drier weather returns the rest of the week along with warmer temperatures. Highs are back in the 60s Thursday and Friday. We'll also see a lot of sunshine.

WEEKEND

We'll end up with a mix of sun and clouds both days with an isolated chance for a shower later Sunday. Highs this weekend will climb into the lower 70s.

MONDAY

A mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower in the afternoon. Our high climbs into the mid 70s.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.