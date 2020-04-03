"We won't rest until this is solved:" family of slain Roanoke woman push for answers

In Southeast Roanoke Friday night, a different kind of star was lit on a quiet street. This star was made up of 32 candles, one for each year of Cassandra Pizzi's life, arranged where, last Friday, police found her body.

Now, this spot has become a place to rally and remember the woman who friends and family say deserved so much more.

"It's very well known that she was going possibly from homeless shelter to homeless shelter, suffered from mental illness, potential addiction problems, but she's still a person, and she has a family. So this is just to pay respects to her life," said Pizzi's cousin, Ryan Reilly.

Reilly drove all the way from Nashville to organize this vigil.

"I'm just trying to do everything I can to bring closure to my family," he said.

Closure Friday meant writing down memories and condolences, sharing stories of Cassie's life, and the kind of person she was.

"The ray of sunshine in the group. She would always have a smile on your face, and be the first one to check on you whenever anything was happening," said Scott Whittaker, who went to high school with Pizzi.

He says, with everything going on in the world right now, he wants to make sure her case isn't forgotten about.

"My hope is the police can find and have enough evidence to get a conviction on whoever's responsible for this," he said.

For his part, Pizzi's cousin, Ryan Reilly, says he's committed to helping her case get solved. He's now raising funds for a reward for information in her case, and asks anyone who knows anything to contact him, or the police.

It’s one small way, he says, to keep her star shining, even now.

"I just want her to know, we love her, we miss her, and I won't, we won't rest until this is solved."