Wedding planning disrupted amid coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak is causing brides to make some tough decisions.

Louise Morrissey in Roanoke has been dreaming about her wedding day since she was a little girl.

"Most little girls dream about the day they get to put on their dress and get married, and that was totally me," Morrissey said.

And she's been planning it ever since she got engaged in October. Every single wedding detail is laid out in her wedding planning binder.

"I'm a planner so anytime things don't go according to plan, I get a little a stresed," she said.

Her wedding dress is picked, and her date is set for June 7th. She's hopeful the coronavirus will no longer be an issue and her wedding can still go on. But the uncertainty still lingers.

"We sent out our invitations, we're excited, but it's still kind of with this air of caution, that it might not happen," Morrissey said.

The Hotel Roanoke, her venue, has been working with her and other brides to plan and reschedule weddings. Their spokesperson declined an interview but shared the following statement: "The health and safety of our guests, visitors and employees are of paramount importance to us . . . We are working closely with each guest, partner and client to deliver an unforgettable memory and a timeless experience when the time is right."

Morrissey's wedding planner, Caroline LaRocca, says the coronavirus comes at a time when wedding season should be starting. But so far, many brides have had to postpone.

"We all understand what's going on and we're all in this together, so I've found that vendors are being accommodating about rescheduling dates," LaRocca, Owner of Carolina LaRocca Event Design, said.

As more and more brides push their weddings to later dates, Morrissey is still optimistic she won't have to, but only time will tell.