Wednesday's relentless rain causes issues for Roanoke homeowners, commuters

(WDBJ)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Flooding caused by days of incessant rain caused issues all over our hometowns. Some small creeks were creating big problems in Roanoke City.

Just when 2020 looked like it couldn't get any worse, for Rachel Cuellar's family, it got worse.

"Never, never this bad," she said.

She's talking about the flooding of Glade Creek underneath Gus Nicks Boulevard, which might as well have been Glade Pond Wednesday afternoon since it overflowed its banks and her front yard.

"Drastically, it's been bad since we've been home," she said of the change throughout the day. "We left around 8 a.m. and the water was still in the riverbank and now it's out and it's much more worse than I ever thought it would be."

Elsewhere in Roanoke, the rain and wind continued to take a toll.

On Signal Hill Avenue, a large tree fell on a home early Wednesday morning and the water running through Washington Park became aggressive.

Back at Cuellar's home, the water threatened her front porch, her basement and her chance at a peaceful night's sleep.

"2020 has definitely not been the best year," she said. "It's been a rough one and baby steps, just take it step by step every day and just hope for a good outcome the next day."

She cautioned her neighbors against driving in bad conditions, and shared a sentiment for all those facing a similar fate.

"It's definitely scary and if you are going through this, we understand what you're going through."

Despite the relentless flooding, the potential damage to her home and the heaps of bad news, Cuellar has found a way to turn this muddy brown water into silver linings.

"Were you able to get your mail beforehand?" this reporter asked.

"No! We weren't!" she said, laughing. "But those bills can float away, right?"

