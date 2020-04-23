Weekly unemployment claims in Virginia top 84,000

New data released by the U.S. Department of Labor shows that more than 84,000 Virginians filed unemployment claims last week.

The number of new claims filed in Virginia dropped by nearly 20% from the previous week, when nearly 105,000 Virginians filed initial claims.

The number of people seeking unemployment is still a huge increase compared to filings before the coronavirus outbreak began pummeling the state last month and forced non-essential businesses to shut down.

26 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has come under growing pressure from business owners to begin the process of re-opening Virginia.