Weighing the impact of Wednesday's Democratic debate

Was Senator Bernie Sanders the big winner during the Democratic debate Wednesday night?

Sanders came in as the frontrunner, stayed on message and answered attacks, says Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton. He says former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg stumbled in his first debate.

"It was one of the best debates of the nine so far," Denton said Thursday afternoon. "You really saw individual differences. They certainly went back and forth in terms of each other. It was one of the more dynamic and consequential debates so far out of the nine."

Denton said former Vice President Joe Biden, and Senator Elizabeth Warren also performed well. But he said it's unclear if their showing Wednesday night will have a significant impact on the race.