Reopen Virginia rally draws large crowds for small businesses

Each of the protesters came to Richmond for their own reasons, but they were united under one singular message: to let lawmakers know they are ready to reopen Virginia.

"We're scared," Jenee Welsh said.

"We do want our civil liberties restored," said Kristen Cooper.

"You've got people traumatized with terror over this," one of Cooper's friends added.

Before the protest even officially began, cars were rolling up 9th street making noise for the cameras and for the lawmakers who were meeting just on the other side of the fence.

"This is way over what we expected," David Britt, one of the event's organizers said.

He explained they had less than a week to plan Wednesday's protest and hoped the rally would remain politically diverse.

"We would really like to have equal numbers of everybody here," he said. "This is about reopening Virginia."

Among the crowds on the ground, Jenee Welsh came from Bedford to support small business owners like herself.

"We worked hard to build what we have," she said. "We didn't get the help. We don't have franchise. We don't have corporations. We are one man shows. And we need to be able have the same options and choices that the big box retailers have right now. "

Lynchburg resident Delilah Brown grew up with a family-run small business.

"It has been such a blessing for us really just to be able to serve our community and help people in the community," she said.

She explained the shutdown has hurt more than just her family's income.

"It's the relationships that we build through our business," she said. "And with our business being closed, our relationships are being cut off."

With every honk of their car horns, the protesters' message was heard loud and clear on the streets outside the capital, but only time will tell if it'll reach the governor's ears.

Some protesters are looking to possibly hold another rally May 1.

