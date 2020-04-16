West Piedmont Health District announces first COVID-19 death

The Virginia Department of Health’s West Piedmont Health District announced its first coronavirus-related death Thursday.

West Piedmont covers the city of Martinsville, plus the counties of Henry, Patrick and Franklin.

“We regret to announce that we have experienced our first local COVID-19-related fatality,” said Kerry Gateley, M.D., director of the West Piedmont Health District. “On behalf of all of us at VDH, I extend sincere condolences to this person’s family.”

In some patients, especially those who are high-risk, the disease can lead to more severe symptoms and even death. People who are older or have chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, heart or lung disease or a compromised immune system are more likely to experience worse symptoms.

“Unfortunately, we’ve learned that those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of serious complications from COVID-19,” said Dr. Gateley. “Everyone, especially at-risk individuals, are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing and stay at home as much as possible.”

The district’s death is not yet reflected in the Virginia Department of Health’s daily numbers, which are updated every morning.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.